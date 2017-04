BURKE COUNTY, Ga. – One person is dead after an accident in Waynesboro, Friday

The Burke County coroner says 60-year old Grover Vickery was apparently speeding on Hwy 24, in Waynesboro.

Vickery lost control of his vehicle after passing another car.

The coroner says this caused him to run off the road and hit a parked car in someone’s yard.

Vickery was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:35 p.m.

Vickery was from Girard, Georgia.