AUGUSTA, Ga. – A teen is dead after a crash that happened this past Wednesday.

The Richmond County deputy coroner says 16-year old Kelvin Beard Jr. died at Children’s Hospital of Georgia at 2:42 am, Saturday.

Beard died from injuries he sustained in an accident that happened on Regency Blvd. in Augusta.

