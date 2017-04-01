What 2017 Masters patrons need to know before heading out

AUGUSTA (WJBF) — Sunday is officially the start of Masters week as the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals will begin at 7:30 a.m.

Gates open at 7 a.m. for patrons. Gates close one hour after the end of the competition.

Cell phones, tablets and any other electronic devices are NOT allowed at Augusta National Golf Club.

Cameras are allowed, but ONLY for the Drive, Chip and Putt Finals and Practice Rounds.

During the tournament, which is Thursday through Sunday, cameras are NOT allowed.

This year, patron tickets are limited to three gate entries per day.

Also, you can’t buy or sell tickets within a 2,700 foot boundary around Augusta National.

If you’re caught doing that, you could be charged with a misdemeanor.

For more information, check out Masters.com.