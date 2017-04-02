Everett leads Augusta to fifth place finish at 3M Invitational

Courtesy: Augusta University Athletics

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Hosting the 3M Augusta Invitational at Forest Hills Golf Club, the Augusta University men’s golf team finished in fifth place at 15-under par on Sunday at Forest Hills Golf Club.

Put on by the Augusta Golf Association at Forest Hills on the eve of The Masters, the 39th-annual 3MAI opened on Saturday with rounds one and two on the par-72, 7,005-yard course. Round three wrapped up the event with tee times off holes one and 10.

The University of Central Florida won the tournament 28 shots under par. It is UCF’s second win in the event after they claimed the team title in 2014. No. 10 Wake Forest climbed two spots to take second (-24), New Mexico carded third (-21), No. 11 Illinois fourth (-17), and Augusta fifth (-15).

Dylan Meyer of Illinois won the individual title 11-under par. Meyer shot 67, 66, and 72 to best the 78-man field. With the win, Meyer received an invite from Pro Links Sports to compete in the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Fla., March 5-11, 2018

Jags junior Broc Everett paced the team and finished in a tie for fifth with New Mexico’s Andrej Blevins at eight-under par. Everett shot a seven-under 65 in the second round to highlight day one and followed with a 70 (-2) on Sunday.

Augusta senior Emmanuel Kountakis and freshman Gustav Andersson each tied for 25th (-2) – with each posting a 69 (-3) on the weekend. Senior Viktor Edin earned a tie for 30th (-1) and senior Jake Marriott finished with a 43rd(+2).

This year’s field included No. 50 Augusta, Alabama-Birmingham, Army West Point, Central Florida, No. 20 Georgia, Georgia State, No. 47 Houston, No. 11 Illinois, Mercer, New Mexico, No. 14 Oklahoma, Tennessee, USC Aiken, Virginia Tech, and No. 10 Wake Forest.

The Jaguars head to The Maxwell, hosted by Oklahoma State and Oklahoma, at Dornick Hills Country Club April 14-15.

AUGUSTA @ 3MAI (Final)

5 Augusta 291 275 283 849 T5 Broc Everett (1) 73 65 70 208 T25 Emmanuel Kountakis (2) 74 69 71 214 T25 Gustav Andersson (5) 75 69 70 214 T30 Viktor Edin (3) 70 73 72 215 T43 Jake Marriott (4) 74 72 72 218