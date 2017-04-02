Georgia grad Henley rallies to win Houston Open, earn trip to Masters

By and Published:
USA Today Sports Images

HUMBLE, Texas (AP) – Russell Henley made 10 birdies in the final round and closed with a 7-under 65 to win the Shell Houston Open and earn the final spot in the Masters.

Henley started the final round four shots behind and caught up to Sung Kang with five birdies in eighth holes. Henley fell back with a double bogey from the bunker on the par-3 ninth.

They were tied with six holes to play when Henley ran off three straight birdies with two short putts on par 5s and a 35-foot putt on the par-3 14th. Kang, going for his first PGA Tour victory, didn’t make a birdie over his last 10 holes.

Henley finished at 20-under 268 for a three-shot victory, the third of his career and first since 2014.

