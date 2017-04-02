Man dies in mobile home fire in Hancock County

ATLANTA, Ga. – A man is dead after a mobile home fire in Hancock County, Georgia.

Fire investigators say 21-year old Natavious Watson was in the home located on Hay Barn Lane in Sparta with his girlfriend, Saturday.

Fire officials tell us after the mobile home went up in flames, the two managed to escape, but it appears Watson went back inside the mobile home and wasn’t able to make it back out.

State fire investigators have determined the blaze started in the kitchen area of the home and the fire has been ruled, “accidental.”

The home did not have a working smoke alarm.

State fire officials says, so far this year, 42 Georgians have died as a result of fire.

The Sparta Police Department and the Sparta Fire Department assisted with the investigation.