Masters week begins in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Masters week 2017 began Sunday with young champions, a new beginning and many fond farewells.
For the fourth straight year, the first Sunday of Masters week saw Augusta National playing host to the national Drive, Chip and Putt Championship. As has become a new Masters tradition, trophies were handed out by former Masters champions including Ben Crenshaw and Bubba Watson. To read about the winners and how they did it, click here.
Sunday also marked a new beginning for members of the press from around the world who come to Augusta to cover the tournament. A brand new, state-of-the-art press building opened its doors to the media for the first time. Part of the exterior of the building is visible from Washington Road near the intersection of Old Berckmans. For a sneak peek inside, click here.
On a more somber note, with so many former champions gathered for the trophy presentations, much of the conversation under the big oak tree behind the clubhouse on Sunday focused on the absence of the late four-time champion Arnold Palmer, who died last December. WJBF NewsChannel 6 Senior Reporter George Eskola will share their thoughts Monday night at 11:05pm on Masters Report.
See below for a sampling of the sights from opening Sunday at the 2017 Masters:
