Masters week begins in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Masters week 2017 began Sunday with young champions, a new beginning and many fond farewells.

For the fourth straight year, the first Sunday of Masters week saw Augusta National playing host to the national Drive, Chip and Putt Championship. As has become a new Masters tradition, trophies were handed out by former Masters champions including Ben Crenshaw and Bubba Watson. To read about the winners and how they did it, click here.

Sunday also marked a new beginning for members of the press from around the world who come to Augusta to cover the tournament. A brand new, state-of-the-art press building opened its doors to the media for the first time. Part of the exterior of the building is visible from Washington Road near the intersection of Old Berckmans. For a sneak peek inside, click here.

On a more somber note, with so many former champions gathered for the trophy presentations, much of the conversation under the big oak tree behind the clubhouse on Sunday focused on the absence of the late four-time champion Arnold Palmer, who died last December. WJBF NewsChannel 6 Senior Reporter George Eskola will share their thoughts Monday night at 11:05pm on Masters Report.

See below for a sampling of the sights from opening Sunday at the 2017 Masters:

Masters 2017 – Opening Sunday View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Patrons enter through the new plaza on Old Berckmans Road. Patrons walk down the new entry path from Old Berckmans Road. Despite dire predictions, there is plenty of color at Augusta National this week. The Drive, Chip and Putt flag flies at No. 18. A young patron observes the action on the practice tee. Condoleeza Rice oversees the putting championship at No. 18. 2007 champion Zach Johnson poses with Drive, Chip and Putt winner Savannah Grewal of Mississauga, Ontario. The "Putt" championship flag waves at No. 18. Drive, Chip and Putt leaderboard on practice range. 2015 champion Jordan Spieth works on the practice tee. Lee Westwood on the practice tee. A young patron hopes for an autograph at the practice tee. Hideki Matsuyama signs for young patrons at the practice tee. Brandt Snedeker on the practice tee. 2015 champion Jordan Spieth signs autographs for young patrons at the practice tee. Si Woo Kim on the practice green. The scoreboard at No. 1. Directory at No. 1. NewsChannel 6's Zach Hughes and Nathan Palm report from Augusta National. NewsChannel 6 Sports Director Nathan Palm reporting from Augusta National. Two-time champion Ben Crenshaw interviewed by NewsChannel 6's George Eskola. 1979 champion Fuzzy Zoeller at No. 9. The flagstick at No. 9. 1982 champion Craig Stadler at No. 9. 1979 champion Fuzzy Zoeller putts at No. 9 during a practice round.