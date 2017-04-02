Masters Week events taking place off the course of Augusta National Golf Club

AUGUSTA, Ga. – There are several events taking place this week off the course of Augusta National Golf Club for Masters Week.

Monday, Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis will host his Masters Reception.

The annual party will tee off at the Augusta Common in downtown Augusta.

The event is from 5p.m. until 8 p.m.

Other big events are also happening to celebrate Masters Week.

In Columbia County, you’ve got Rock Fore Dough!

The 13th annual concert is Tuesday at Evans Towne Center Park.

Darius Rucker will headline the show.

Gates open at 4 p.m.

The Par-Tee on the Green is Wednesday.

The annual dance party is a celebration of all genres of music.

It begins at 5 p.m. at the Augusta Common in downtown Augusta.

Count on NewsChannel 6 to cover the festivities all week long.