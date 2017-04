AUGUSTA (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in finding a missing man.

23-year-old Julian Williams was last seen on Broad Street around 2 a.m. on Saturday, March 25th. He was apparently waiting for a cab.

Investigators say Williams may have gone to Beech Island, South Carolina to meet with a woman.

If you’ve seen him, please call the sheriff’s office at 706-821-1000.