AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — A teenager is recovering after a drive-by shooting at a park in Aiken.

It happened at Redd Street Park Sunday afternoon.

Investigators say several people were playing basketball when a dark gray vehicle drove by and fired shots.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the arm. He was brought to the hospital, but is expected to be okay.

Aiken Public Safety is still trying to find the shooter.