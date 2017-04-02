Three killed in Allendale County car accident

By Published: Updated:
Deadly Accident graphic

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. – Three people are dead after an accident in Allendale County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says the two vehicle wreck happened around 8:10 pm, Saturday.

Officers say 74-year old Larry Runyon was driving a 2002 Winnebago north on US 301 when a person driving a 2015 Hyundai pulled onto US 301 from SC 3.

The driver and two passengers of the Hyundai were killed.

A fourth passenger in the vehicle was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Runyon and the passenger in his car were not injured in the crash.

The names of the victims killed in the accident have not been released.

We are working to gather more information and will continue to keep you updated.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s