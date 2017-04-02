Three killed in Allendale County car accident

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. – Three people are dead after an accident in Allendale County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says the two vehicle wreck happened around 8:10 pm, Saturday.

Officers say 74-year old Larry Runyon was driving a 2002 Winnebago north on US 301 when a person driving a 2015 Hyundai pulled onto US 301 from SC 3.

The driver and two passengers of the Hyundai were killed.

A fourth passenger in the vehicle was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Runyon and the passenger in his car were not injured in the crash.

The names of the victims killed in the accident have not been released.

We are working to gather more information and will continue to keep you updated.