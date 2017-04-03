Couple shares their story of faith against the odds in a new book

Augusta, GA — It was their faith and their gratitude for what they had been given that led Jim and Shirley Carroll to become missionaries. At the time they had seven young children when they traveled to Kuwait in 1990. That decision would put their faith to the test, and now they have documented how they kept the faith during the days and months that followed in a new book “Faith In Crisis: How God Shows Up When You Need Him Most”.

Many missionaries leave the Middle East during the summer months, Jim shares, because the heat is so miserable; it is a heat that is worse than anything experienced in the south. Jim, a pediatric neurologist, stayed, though, while Shirley returned to the states with their children.

On August 2, 1990 Iraqi troops invaded Kuwait. Jim did what he could as a doctor to attempt to help the injured and sought refuge at the US Embassy — a facility that could have easily been invaded at any time. Back in the United States, Jim’s paychecks stopped coming. She was left with no money and seven hungry mouths to feed. Beyond that there was uncertainty if they would ever see Jim again.

In their book “Faith In Crisis: How God Shows Up When You Need Him Most”; Jim and Shirley chronicle those days, the advice they were given, and the faith that held them steadfast despite the trials they faced. “Faith In Crisis” will be available on April 19, and can already be pre-ordered. You can also receive a special package deal by visiting Jim and Shirley’s website.