Crews working throughout the night to repair storm damage

By Published:
The damage was severe in the area of Monte Sano. You can see where the storm pulled the bricks from the walls.
The damage was severe in the area of Monte Sano. You can see where the storm pulled the bricks from the walls.

Crews are expected to be working through Monday night, into Tuesday, to repair damage to power lines and traffic signals left behind by Monday’s strong storms.

West Augusta was the hardest hit area.

A city spokesperson said Monday he expects that all of the city’s major roads will be cleared by Tuesday morning, and there should not be any storm-related delays.

Still, City Administrator Janice Allen Jackson is urging drivers to be cautious.

If you see a tree down on a city right of way, call 706-821-1080.

To view WJBF.com’s storm gallery, click here.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s