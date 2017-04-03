Crews working throughout the night to repair storm damage

Crews are expected to be working through Monday night, into Tuesday, to repair damage to power lines and traffic signals left behind by Monday’s strong storms.

West Augusta was the hardest hit area.

A city spokesperson said Monday he expects that all of the city’s major roads will be cleared by Tuesday morning, and there should not be any storm-related delays.

Still, City Administrator Janice Allen Jackson is urging drivers to be cautious.

If you see a tree down on a city right of way, call 706-821-1080.

