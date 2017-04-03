First time golf patrons create memories at the Masters

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF)- Today was the first day of the Masters tournament and thousands of patrons entered the gates of the Augusta National Golf club, some for the very first time.

Sue kellner has taken 34 golf trips across the country but never made it to the masters until now.

“I’m just so in awe already just walking through the gate and i’ve been playing golf since I was 20-years-old,” Kellner said.

Kellner said she was lucky enough to get a ticket from a friend to attend this years tournament.

“I used to work some of the golf tournaments in the Chicago area that’s where im from, but I havent seen Mcllroy or Speith or any of these new guys,” Kellner said.

Winston Kelley also attended the Masters for the first time and for him it was a dream come true.

“This is a bucket list item for anybody whether they play golf or not, but for someone whose played a little bit of golf over the years when I got a call on Thursday to be able to come it’s like how do I clear the calendar to be here,” Kelley said.

Whether a first time atendee or a veteran when it comes to attending the Masters, golf patrons say theres always something to look forward to.

The first day of practice rounds were cut short and play was suspended due to severe weather, but that didn’t put a damper on the first day of the 2017 Masters.