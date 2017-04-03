Masters Report 2017 – Monday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Hello and welcome to the Monday edition of the Masters Report.

Severe weather suspended the first day of practice rounds at the 2017 Masters.

After play was temporarily halted around Noon, the gates reopened at 1:30 p.m., but play was suspended for the day at 2:30 p.m.

Aiken native Kevin Kisner, who finished T37 in his first-ever Masters appearance last year, got time on the range and played the first hole before being called off the course.

All 15 teams that participated in the 3M Augusta Invitational over the weekend received Monday practice round tickets, including Army West Point golfers, who said, despite the rain, Monday was a dream come true.

Former Masters champions shared memories and reminisced about the late, great Arnold Palmer.

And after postponing his honeymoon, Canadian Adam Hadwin got his first experience at Augusta National Golf Club.