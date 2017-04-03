Play suspended at Augusta National Golf Club

***UPDATED ON MONDAY APRIL 3 AT 12:11 P.M.***

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 just confirmed that Augusta National Golf Club is closing for the day. About 15 minutes before noon the alarm was sounded. Patrons began to evacuate the golf course after the alarm went off. Count on NewsChannel 6 for updates on weather and the golf tournament.

