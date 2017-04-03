Storm knocks down trees at Riverwalk

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) The city of Augusta has some work to do getting the popular Riverwalk back in tournament shape.

City crews say more than a half dozen trees between 10th and Seventh streets were knocked over in the storm

Blocking off the lower walkway.

The city has made cleaning up the park and priority now the high winds have added to the job.

‘How about cleanup are you going to have to close the park for the rest of the week,”

“No we won’t close the park for the rest of the week I promise you that we’ll have crews in here first thing in the morning cleaning this all up.” said city

worker Robert Watson.

Anybody hurt any equipment damage anything like that?

“Just one light pole down and that’s it,”said Watson.

City crews will handle most of the cleanup but they’re calling in private contractors to take care of the larger trees that fell.