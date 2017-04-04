Azaleas miss the cut at this years Masters

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF)Augusta National Golf Club is not only renowned as a world class championship venue it’s beauty is also no secret but this year the club is not at its blooming best.

They sure did notice what they do not see…

“We did that’s one of the first things we looked at,” said Irene Hadden, from Augusta.

“We noticed it coming in hey it’s still a beautiful course,” said Kelly Payne, from Beech Island.

In past years this beautiful course is normally awash in color as the stunning azaleas take a starring role but not this year.

“It’s a little bit disappointing but I know they try I know we’ve had strange things happen with the weather,” said Payne.

he 13th hole at the National is named Azalea, but it’s NOT living up to its name this year, the patrons notice it, it but how about the players.

“I look around everywhere I know there’s dogwoods out there and azaleas but we all want to see them but if the weathers like this that’s okay,” said 92 Masters Champion Freddie Couples.

“We noticed it a little bit down 13 but this place is still pretty special it makes it look really pretty obviously,” said defending champion Danny Willett.

“‘Did you miss the flowers though on 6 and 13?

“Yeah sure it’s obvious something you are used to seeing there’s nothing wrong with different,” said 2008 champion Trevor Immelman.

“You know it’s unfortunate the golf course is still trying it’s still the same the picture taking is still great but it doesn’t have the color,” said 2007 Champion Zack Johnson.

But many players say no azaleas are really no problem

“Maybe for the fans who want to take photographs but for us who are playing it makes no difference,” said 2011 champion Charl Schwartzel.

But for the patrons no azalea doesn’t ruin the day.

“Oh no because any chance to come out here is a beautiful day,” said Irene.

“Even without the azaleas,”

“Even without the azaleas,” she said.

Come Thursday it will be time for serious golf the players will not be able to stop and smell the azaleas but the patrons will know the 2017 Masters well that was the one that was a little off color.