Businesses, home owners cleaning in areas hit hard by storm

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Clean-up efforts kicked off early this morning in some of the hardest hit areas in town. Damage can be seen the most from Wrightsboro Road and the Bobby Jones Expressway to the Summerville Area.

Businesses throughout Augusta both big and small and homeowners all worked to piece the city back together following the storm one branch at a time.

A gigantic steel roof blew off a storage unit along Bobby Jones Expressway onto a shopping area parking lot near the Wrightsboro Road Kroger.

That was just one of the tough jobs one company tackled with a front hoe and chainsaw getting businesses back to normal on Wrightsboro Road near Bobby Jones Expressway.

“We had some of the merchants to come up and find out they couldn’t get in. There was no power and some of the entrances were blocked,” said Al Frison, Property Operations Manager of a shopping center near the expressway.

Clean up efforts took nearly all of Tuesday with damage assessments and removing tree branches from power lines to get people’s power restored.

Ronnie Prince was out with a chainsaw working with Express Tree Service employees.

“We about to cut this 200 year old magnolia, like Civil War magnolia, the biggest one that I’ve ever seen in my life,” he showed us.

Companies were also out working hard by Hickman Park which also took a hit. But for some home owners the storm could not have come at a more inconvenient time as many in Summerville are awaiting Masters time renters.

What’s on the other side of Quentin Kuyper’s backyard though proves the storm was no game.

“We came around the corner and my wife said I don’t see our trees and I said I don’t see the shed and everything was just squished right here,” Kuyper explained.

Kuyper, like many other families, tapped into his insurance. Rebuilding his outdoor office will take time, but post storm he’s feeling lucky.

“It was daytime. I could have been working there. But we went out and did something else.”

Of course there are other aspects to storm clean up. For the business owner, how soon can power be resorted so customers can come back. And for the homeowner, I’ve seen many getting phone, cable and Internet going again.