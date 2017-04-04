Clean up continues at Pointes West marina

By Published: Updated:

APPLING, Ga. (WJBF) – Crews are preparing to clean up the damage Monday’s storms left behind at Pointes West marina in Appling.

At least 20 boats and part of the marina have been damaged after the storm tore through the recreation facility.

An undetermined amount of fuel has leaked into the lake.

Right now, crews tell us they are setting out extra containment booms and will start removing the boats later in the day.

Fort Gordon HAZMAT, Columbia County EMA and Fire Rescue along with Sea Tow Recovery are all working together with the clean-up.

They’re working to get a handle on things in preparation for tomorrow’s severe weather threat.

NewsChannel 6 will continue to keep you updated

Marina clean up

