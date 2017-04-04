Emergency crews work all day Tuesday to clean-up and dock boats at Pointes West, ahead of Wednesday’s severe weather

APPLING, Ga. – The sun may be shining on a new day, but a mangled mess of boats and debris are a reminder of Monday night’s severe storms that wreaked havoc on the Pointes West Marina at Clarks Hill in Appling.

Tuesday morning, as crews worked to asses the damage, owners peered out into the water, wondering if their boat was spared.

“It was nerve wracking, not knowing what we were going to see when we got here,” said Pat Hamilton.

Luckily, for Hamilton, her son’s boat was kept in tact.

“We got news that the area where his boat is, is fine. We’re very happy. We’re very relieved,” said Hamilton.

Patty Stoltz and her granddaughter spotted their boat in an instant.

To her, it’s much more than a water craft.

“This is where I go to get away when life gets tough. I get out here and I forget about everything just for a little while. It gives you that time of re-charging,” said Stoltz.

She’ll now be able to once again take to the waters.

“I was very grateful to see that it’s just got cosmetic damage from what we can see,” said Stoltz.

By mid afternoon, Columbia County EMA, Fire Rescue, Fort Gordon HAZMAT along with boat rescue crews set out extra containment booms and started bringing in the undamaged boats one by one.

It was a slow process but a necessary one, in order to start a full clean-up of the fuel contaminated water.

Those working to clean up the damage say it’s going to take a while.

Crews are expected to work until Monday night, moving the boats into a canal for safety.

They say it’s in an effort to try and salvage what boats they can ahead of Wednesday’s severe weather that’s expected to hit and be worse than Monday.