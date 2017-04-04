Local Golf Shops Prepare For Masters Week

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – See how local golf shops have been preparing for Masters Week, and what they expect to profit.

Monday, April 3, 2017 is the kick off to Masters Week and people from all over the country are expected to be in attendance. Local golf shops are also expected to be just as prepared for the large crowds of people. NewsChannel 6 took at visit to Edwin Watts Golf to see what their plans were for the week, we even got to speak with residents and visitor that arrived to the shop.

“The masters is the first of the great golf tournaments, every year,” said Dave Hepner, an Augusta Resident

“This town built a beautiful golf course and has a great golf tournament here and people come in from all over the country to watch the tournament and today is the first day of practice rounds,” Herb Schmidt – Visitor and Sales Manager for RIFE Golf.

With Monday being the first day of masters week, local golf shops are saying they are well prepared with more than three to four times inventory than any other week in the year.

“It’s a big week. We probability do triple our business than a normal week,” said Jason Newsome, Assistant Manager for Edwin Watts Golf.

“We will see about 3 to 4 times our normal business this week,” said Katherine James, General Manager for Edwin Watts Golf.

“And I know I’d better get in here first thing Monday morning because they are gonna be busy,” Dave Hepner- Augusta Resident

While also adding that the shop wants to give visitors the complete masters experience in their shops as well.

“We’ve brought in a lot of apparel the players are wearing. So you can get exactly what they are wearing out of the course in here,” said Katherine James, General Manager for Edwin Watts Golf.

And with the weather coming through the area they are saying this is the right time.

“Well today is especially a great point for that its supposed to pour today, forecast show it’s going to be horrible and if you’re walking around with a rain suit you’re are going to be miserable,” said Katherine James, General Manager for Edwin Watts Golf.

Visitors and local residents say it’s an event of a lifetime.

“You could eat off the greens, actually the fare ways anywhere you wanna sit, you can eat. It is that clean, it is that comfortable,” said Dave Hepner, an Augusta Resident

“Everybody has to go, has to see this golf course one time in their life. If you don’t do it you’re really missing out. Even if you don’t play golf,” Herb Schmidt – Visitor and Sales Manager for RIFE Golf.

Additional advice from those that were in Edwin Watts Golf-

Take an Uber to cut time in half for parking and cost.

Wear comfortable shoes because you will be walking up and down hills.