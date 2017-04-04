Masters Report 2017 – Tuesday

Related Coverage Masters Report 2017 – Monday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Hello and welcome to the Tuesday edition of the Masters report.

Aiken native Kevin Kisner is ready to compete in his second Masters after finishing T37 last year.

Most of the field got on the course for 18 holes on Tuesday after being washed out on Monday, and the threat of severe storms coming on Wednesday.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson, who has won three straight events since becoming the world’s top-ranked golfer, enters the Masters as the favorite to earn his first green jacket.

Last year’s champion Danny Willett hosted the annual Champions Dinner.

And, Augusta National Golf Club lost some color this year after the azaleas bloomed early.