Two local school systems are working to avoid problems with the expected weather Wednesday.

McCormick County Schools has canceled classes.

They will make up the lost day on April 24th.

Barnwell County Schools will be dismissing early.

Barnwell Primary and Barnwell Elementary will let out at 10-30 A-M.

Guinyard-Butler Middle School and Barnwell High will let out at 10-50-A-M.

All after-school activities are also canceled.