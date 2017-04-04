School closings and early dismissals Wednesday April 5, 2017

By Published: Updated:
School Closings graphic
School Closings graphic

Some local school systems are closing or letting students go home early due to expected severe weather Wednesday:

McCormick County Schools–Canceled  (Make up April 24, 2017).
Barnwell Primary and Barnwell Elementary–Dismissed at 10:30am (after school activities canceled)
Guinyard-Butler Middle School and Barnwell High–Dismissed at  10:50am (after school activities canceled)
Allendale County Schools–Dismissed at 11:30am.

Blackville-Hilda Schools–Dismissed at 11am

 

Other closings for April 5, 2017:

Bedford’s Stay and Play Child Care Center, Barnwell, SC

New Jerusalem Baptist CDC, Barnwell, SC (Closing at 11am; No afternoon bus service)

Allendale-Barnwell Disabilities and Special Needs Board

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s