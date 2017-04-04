School closings and early dismissals Wednesday April 5, 2017

Some local school systems are closing or letting students go home early due to expected severe weather Wednesday:

McCormick County Schools–Canceled (Make up April 24, 2017).

Barnwell Primary and Barnwell Elementary–Dismissed at 10:30am (after school activities canceled)

Guinyard-Butler Middle School and Barnwell High–Dismissed at 10:50am (after school activities canceled)

Allendale County Schools–Dismissed at 11:30am.

Blackville-Hilda Schools–Dismissed at 11am

Other closings for April 5, 2017:

Bedford’s Stay and Play Child Care Center, Barnwell, SC

New Jerusalem Baptist CDC, Barnwell, SC (Closing at 11am; No afternoon bus service)

Allendale-Barnwell Disabilities and Special Needs Board