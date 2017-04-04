School closings and early dismissals Wednesday April 5, 2017

Some local school systems are closing or letting students go home early due to expected severe weather Wednesday:
McCormick County Schools–Canceled (Make up April 24, 2017).
Barnwell Primary and Barnwell Elementary–Dismissed at 10:30am (after school activities canceled)
Guinyard-Butler Middle School and Barnwell High–Dismissed at 10:50am (after school activities canceled)
Allendale County Schools–Dismissed at 11:30am.
Blackville-Hilda Schools–Dismissed at 11am
Other closings for April 5, 2017:
Bedford’s Stay and Play Child Care Center, Barnwell, SC
New Jerusalem Baptist CDC, Barnwell, SC (Closing at 11am; No afternoon bus service)
Allendale-Barnwell Disabilities and Special Needs Board