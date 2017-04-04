Search for Raceway attempted armed robbery suspect

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in identifying this woman.

The woman pictured here is wanted for an attempted armed robbery of the Raceway Gas Station on Washington Road on Monday.

She was last seen leaving the gas station in the direction of Steven’s Creek Road in a dark colored vehicle, thought to be a Toyota Scion XB or a Nissan Cube.

Anyone with identifying information on the suspect or vehicle, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.