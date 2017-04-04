Severe weather damages boats at Pointes West marina

APPLING, Ga. (WJBF) – Severe weather ravaged dozens of boats at a marina in Appling, Georgia. Part of the dock at Pointes West Army Resort appears to have been turned upside down when strong winds blew through.

A day at the lake turned into a nightmare Monday afternoon.

“It came fast,” said Tony Shepherd, owner of Little River Guide Service. “Wind…rained, lasted 30 seconds, and it was gone.”

It happened around 3 p.m. Fishing guide Tony Shepherd had just parked his boat in its slip.

“When I looked up, there was a big wall of rain coming,” he said. “I heard a roar. Looked around to gather my stuff that was blowing, and when I glanced back, the entire side of that marina was going up in the air. The boats that were on this side were flipping over.”

But he wasn’t the only one at the marina when the storm struck.Two men were fishing on the now-mangled side of the dock.

The force thrust them into the lake. Shepherd says when he saw them in the water, he called for help. But they were already helping each other.

“They were pulling each other out of the water,” Shepherd said.

Authorities say neither of them was seriously injured.

“I was praying,” Shepherd said. “By the grace of God, it just missed me.”

Shepherd says he believes about 60 boats are damaged.

“There’s boats out there that’re sunk…like completely in the water,” he said “Other boats lying upside down on top of boats.”

But the other side of the marina appears to have escaped the destruction.

“Our boat is on the slips on the lefthand side,” said Roger Elmgreen. “Those all appear to be undamaged.”

A filling station on the marina was also destroyed.

“You can smell the fuel coming out from those docks,” Shepherd said.

Monday, crews from Columbia County Fire Rescue, the DNR and the corps of engineers worked to assess and contain the damage.

Boat owners say they believe it will be weeks before they are allowed back on the dock.

Marina clean up View as list View as gallery Open Gallery