AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta National Golf Club announced the groupings and start times for the first two rounds of the 2017 Masters tournament on Tuesday. Six-time champion Jack Nicklaus and three-time champion Gary Player will continue to serve as honorary starters after the death of Arnold Palmer, who served in the role from 2007-2015.

To see the complete list of groupings and start times for Thursday and Friday, click here: Groupings and Start Times