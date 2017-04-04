Thomson doctor sentenced to prison in pill mill case

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WJBF) – A Thomson doctor will be spending time behind bars in federal prison after being sentenced in a ‘pill mill’ case.

64-year-old Dr. Paul Spencer Ruble of Thomson was sentenced on Monday to serve 5 years in federal prison. Ruble pleaded guilty to a charge of Conspiracy to Unlawfully Dispense Controlled Substances and Launder Money.

According to information presented in court, from November 2011 to April 2013, Ruble and others operated Apex Health & Wellness, described as a phony pain management clinic in Brunswick, Georgia.

Ruble is said to have written prescriptions for oxycodone, hydrocodone and other drugs to drug-seeking customers.

The operation say more than 10,000 patient visits, averaging 30 per day.

Apex closed on April 24th, 2013 after a federal search warrant was issued.

Authorities say that Apex’s bank account totaled over $2 million.

Ruble was reportedly paid close to $500,000 for his services.

The owner of Apex, Marc Frazier, was sentenced to 44 months in prison back in July of 2015.