AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Play has been suspended as of 10 a.m. and patrons have been told to vacate the course.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Augusta National Golf Course has announced that gates will open as scheduled on Wednesday.

They’ve also advised that play could likely be suspended and the grounds evacuated by midday, due to the threat of severe weather.

