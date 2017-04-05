Columbia County preparing for severe weather

By Published:

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga, (WJBF) – Preparations for Wednesday’s severe weather are underway in Columbia County.

Right now, you have Traffic Engineering, Emergency Management, the sheriffs office, fire department, you name it all here prepping for the worst but hoping for the best.

Right now, they are in the middle of a webinar with the National Weather Service.

As as residents are concerned, they are encouraging you to keep up with the weather and to stay off the roads if at all possible to help emergency crews navigate where there may be potential damage.

We will continue to keep you up to date here on NewsChannel 6

