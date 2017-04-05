Homes damaged in Grovetown subdivision, witness says he saw funnel cloud

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF)- At least two homes are damaged after what a witness described as a tornado tore through part of the Hidden Creek subdivision.

The National Weather Service has not confirmed that it was a tornado, but a witness says he saw a funnel cloud. The damage is serious.

Winds tore the roof off a house that’s been under construction and blew building materials into the house across the street, breaking windows, and even moving the car in the driveway.

“My car was parked closer to the grass over there on that left slot, and I come outside, like I said, after it was all done, and my car’s sitting on top, half of the roof on the ground,” said homeowner Joshua Pennington.

He was there when it got hit.

“I was sitting inside the house, watching TV with my daughter, and it got really windy,” he said. “We had some toys in the backyard, so I was going to grab them really quick, put them inside so they wouldn’t get blown away.”

But the wind got stronger and stronger. To his horror, he realized he couldn’t get back inside.

“Because the air, I’m assuming, was circulating so hard from the tornado. I couldn’t open the door,” Pennington said.

He says he saw a small funnel cloud just a few feet wide tear between his home and his neighbor’s.

“I had a panic attack I think for like seconds, you know, and then finally when I got inside and got ahold of my daughter we were good,” he said. “So that was all that mattered.”

But most of the front window were blown out.

The homeowners say a 2×4 flew through a window into their baby’s room, sending glass across in ground and into her changing table and crib, but thankfully she was with at the babysitter’s so no one got hurt.

“But just the thought of her possibly being here, her possibly being home during spring break, her and our son, and her being in her room with all the glass, everywhere…it’s just heartbreaking,” said homeowner Saquawia Pennington.

There was no tornado warning issued for the area, and the National Weather Service has not confirmed a tornado. We will continue to follow this story.