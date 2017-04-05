Line of severe storms wreaks havoc through Johnston

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WJBF) – An Edgefield County town is under a state of emergency after a round of severe thunderstorms rolled through the CSRA.

The best way to describe Johnston right now is just a war zone, but crews have wasted no time in getting out here and making sure the area gets cleaned up.

Massive uprooted trees were on just about every corner.

Many of those trees crashing into homes and cars, and even taking down power lines, leaving nearly 1,200 people without power.

The storm wreaked havoc on the South Carolina town, leaving many in Johnston homeless for the night.

“I was just talking about that earlier. I cannot remember the last time I saw a storm come through here like this,” said Johnston resident Andrew Barwick. “This is the worst one I’ve seen since I’ve lived here.”

The Mayor says he’s not sure when people could get power back, but for now they are asked to stay in the shelter that has been opened.

The shelter in Johnston has been moved from Johnston Elementary to JET Middle School at 1095 Columbia Road.

There is a bus shuttling people from the elementary to the middle school.

It started at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday and will continue until it is no longer needed.

