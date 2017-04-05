Masters Report 2017 – Wednesday

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – Hello and welcome to the Wednesday edition of the Masters Report.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson is in jeopardy of missing the Masters after falling down the stairs at his Augusta rental house and injuring his back on Wednesday.

For the first time ever, there was no winner declared for the Par 3 Contest after Augusta National Golf Club suspended play and evacuated the grounds at 1:25 p.m.

Jason Day returns to competition for the first time since withdrawing from Match Play and announcing his mother is battling lung cancer.

Masters favorites Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy talk about their approach to the anticipated windy conditions.

Augusta native Larry Mize reminisces about his improbable Masters victory 30 years ago.

Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Billy Payne pays tribute to Arnold Palmer.

Even Snoop Dogg is in town for the Masters and made an appearance at Forest Hills Golf Club before his concert.

And, the Masters Report team makes their predictions for the tournament.