Patrons enjoy classic sandwiches at Practice Round

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Patrons at Augusta National Golf Club Tuesday have several lunch options on the course. Concession stands sell a variety of sandwiches, including pimento cheese, egg salad, barbeque, ham and cheese, and wraps.

You may be able to see and hear Masters from your TV, but you have to be on the course to taste it.

The food at Augusta National Golf Club is like everything else there– simple, elegant, and high quality.

“It’s quick lines. It tastes great, and it’s affordable. Awesome,” said one patron.

Egg salad and pimento cheese sandwiches are the classic.

“Fresh bread, fresh-made,” he said. “You can’t go wrong. To me that’s the Masters.”

Tens of thousands of people come each year, and it takes a a lot of fuel to keep them going around the course.

“I figure I’m going to walk 15 miles, so I’m going to lose a little weight,” another patron said. “So I should be eating good.”

Patrons say they appreciate the hospitality on the course.

“The best thing about coming here right now is the friendly faces behind the lines,” a patron said. “It’s’ very nice to see you, thank you for coming, enjoy your lunch. Enjoy your day’… you know ‘welcome to the Masters.’ It just makes you feel at home,” a patron said. “So that’s nice.”

Most sandwiches cost $2 or less.

“The prices are so good,” a patron said. “That was what we were amazed by. That was a big thank you.”

Patrons say it’s big bang for your buck.

“The food is amazing,” a patron said. ” It’s cheap and delicious. I just had a pimento cheese sandwich; it was fantastic.”