AUGUSTA, Ga.– The winners of the 2017 Porter Fleming Literary Competition have been announced by the Morris Museum of Art.



The Porter Fleming Literary Competition, recognizing talented writers who reside in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, was established in 1993 by Shirley Fleming to honor her late father, noted author and artist Berry Fleming. Funded by the Porter Fleming Foundation, which is administered by the Trustees of the Academy of Richmond County, the competition is organized and directed by the Morris Museum of Art. The Porter Fleming Foundation was established by Berry Fleming in 1963 as a memorial to his father, Porter Fleming, a prominent Augustan and one of the city’s leading philanthropists.

Fiction

1st Place: Jon Tuttle, Florence, SC, Letter from Effingham Jail

2nd Place: Walton Lacher, Aiken, SC, Mary Lou

3rd Place: Heather Adams, Raleigh, NC, The Things That Survive

Honorable Mention: Elena Wood, Hixon, TN, Good Boy

Non-Fiction

1st Place: Thomas McConnell, Spartanburg, SC, I Have Seen My Death

2nd Place: Roberta George, Valdosta, GA, Remembering Albee

3rd Place: Timothy Brown, Spartanburg, SC, Free-Throw Shooter

Plays

1st Place: Chris Garcia, Martinez, GA, Petrichor

2 nd Place: Chris Garcia, Martinez, GA, Fidelis

3rd Place: Abby Spasser, Atlanta, GA, Screws

Poetry

1st Place: Linda Hardy, Augusta, GA, 21st Street Tavern

2nd Place: Heather Allen, Columbia, SC, Dawning

3rd Place: Barbara Zmijewski, Augusta, GA, War’s Over Now

Honorable Mention: Martin Settle, Charlotte, NC, Birds of Late Autumn

Honorable Mention: Laura Packard, Beaufort, SC, Cellular Romance

An awards ceremony and reception honoring the 2017 Porter Fleming Literary Competition award winners will be held Sunday, April 23, 4:00 p.m. at the Morris Museum of Art. First-place winners will read from their entries. Seating is limited: RSVP to 706-828-3800. This event is free and open to the public.

The submission deadline for the 2018 Porter Fleming Literary Competition will be announced in April 2018, and the awards ceremony will be scheduled in September 2018 to coincide with the Berry Fleming Book Festival in Augusta, Georgia.

The Morris Museum of Art was founded in 1985 and opened to the public in 1992. It is the oldest museum in the country that is devoted to the art and artists of the American South. The museum’s permanent collection of five thousand works of art, dating from the late-eighteenth century to the present, represents every aspect of the region’s visual culture. The Morris is open to the public from Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m., and on Sunday, noon-5:00 p.m. For more information about the Morris Museum of Art, visit www.themorris.org or call 706-724-7501.