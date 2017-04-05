SC woman set on fire, treated at Doctors Hospital

LADSON, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina woman is being treated for extensive burns after authorities say her boyfriend set her on fire.

Berkeley County deputies tell local media outlets they were called about the incident on Tuesday, but a bystander took the woman to a hospital before they arrived.

Authorities say the woman had been in a relationship with 31-year-old Christopher Lee Holmes for about two years. She told deputies Holmes poured lighter fluid on her and set her on fire after they had an argument.

The woman was taken to a burn center in Augusta, Georgia, and is expected to survive.

Holmes has been jailed on a charge of attempted murder. He was due in court later Wednesday, and it wasn’t immediately known if he had an attorney.