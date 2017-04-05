Storm ‘Safe Havens’ established for Jefferson County residents

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WJBF) – EMA officials in Jefferson County have set up ‘safe havens’ for those looking for a safe place to sit out the storms.
These facilities ARE NOT tornado shelters but are being offered as “Safe Havens”
They’ve stated that there are no meals, snacks or other commodities being provided, just shelter.
The “Safe Havens” are located at:
Jefferson County Recreation Department Gym
1377 Highway 17 S
Louisville, GA 30434
Wrens Middle School
101 Griffin Street
Wrens GA 30833
Wadley Middle School Gym
151 West Academy Street
Wadley GA 30477