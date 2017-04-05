Storm ‘Safe Havens’ established for Jefferson County residents

Related Coverage Severe weather to head through CSRA Wednesday

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WJBF) – EMA officials in Jefferson County have set up ‘safe havens’ for those looking for a safe place to sit out the storms.

These facilities ARE NOT tornado shelters but are being offered as “Safe Havens”

They’ve stated that there are no meals, snacks or other commodities being provided, just shelter.

The “Safe Havens” are located at:

Jefferson County Recreation Department Gym

1377 Highway 17 S

Louisville, GA 30434

Wrens Middle School

101 Griffin Street

Wrens GA 30833

Wadley Middle School Gym

151 West Academy Street

Wadley GA 30477