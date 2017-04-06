Congressional Leaders Respond to US Airstrikes on Syria

WASHINGTON, D.C.– The following statements have been released from Congressman Joe Wilson (SC-02) and United States Senators Johnny Isakson (R-Ga) and David Perdue (R-Ga):

Congressman Joe Wilson issued the following statement on the U.S. strikes in Syria: “This administration was clear-the United States would not tolerate the Syrian dictatorship committing atrocities against its own people. I commend President Donald Trump for his swift action, standing strong to protect American families from future missile attacks.”

Senator Johnny Isakson, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, released the following statement regarding today’s U.S. military airstrikes in Syria: “I salute the brave men and women of the U.S. military who conducted these operations tonight. President Trump’s decision to strike the Assad regime’s air base where chemical weapons were deployed against the innocent people of Syria earlier this week sends a clear signal to the world that war crimes such as these will not be tolerated. I support the president’s swift and decisive action to punish this dictatorship for the atrocities committed.”

Senator David Perdue, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, comments on U.S. military airstrikes in Syria: “Assad is a tyrant and his chemical weapon attack against innocent civilians this week was beyond inhumane. This will not be tolerated. After six years of inaction by the Obama Administration, I am glad to see that President Trump is willing to stand up for these innocent victims and stop those responsible for this violence. I commend our brave servicewomen and men who are carrying out this vital mission tonight.”

