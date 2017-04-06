Hundreds attend the Major Rager

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Over the past several years, Augusta has had a new tradition at Masters Week: Major Rager.

Martin Ferrara says he’s been to the concert every year since it began.

“Every year for the past couple years out here at the commons have been great,” he said.

But the event has changed over the years.

“The amount of people that have come down here and started to enjoy…the amount of vendors that have come down here,” he said. “And I feel like too the quality of the bands have probably increased as well,” Elizabeth Myers said.

This year, the Flaming Lips are headlining. Moon taxi, Stop Light Observations, and the Eric Krasno band are also playing.

“I’ve heard the flaming lips are great,” said Elizabeth Myers.

Even with the hustle and bustle of Masters week, hundreds of people made it to the Augusta Common for the show.

“Uber helps,” said Vic Allen.

Ferrara says the event showcases Augusta’s urban core.

“I think it brings a lot of attention to downtown…what’s going on,” he said. “And Masters week, what a better week to do it?”

He says the Common is the perfect spot for events like this in the Garden City.

For both locals and tourists, the Major Rager shows that Augusta has more to offer than just golf.

“Enjoy some golf during the day, and a little bit of music at night,” Ferrara said.