Johnston homeowners finally get a look at damage from severe thunderstorms

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WJBF) – In Edgefield County a community is slowly rebuilding after a line of storms wreaked havoc on the town of Johnston.

Jewel Carpenter has lived in this home, on Lee St., for nearly 30 years and for 30 years she’s been worried about the big oak tree in her backyard.

“Well our biggest nightmare has just come true.” Carpenter told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

The heavy rain and strong winds ripped the tree right out of the ground bringing pieces of the driveway, the metal gate and her brick columns down with it, right before crashing into her house.

“My husband’s Ford Explorer was in the driveway and it did not even damage anything on the explorer,” said Carpenter.

Several trees in her backyard were also uprooted, but the damage wasn’t the only surprise.

“Our neighbors have a trampoline in their backyard and that ended up on a building that we have in the back that we use for storage,” the homeowner said.

The front porch was torn off and the inside of the house has extensive water damage.

Carpenter says she’s lucky to be alive and in time everything will be back to normal.

Still, many people wait all year to enjoy the Carpenter’s blooming flowers in the spring, but Mother Nature had different plans this year.

“There’s a lot of people in town that are unable to fix their yards anymore and they tell me all the time oh Jewel we just love your yard we can’t do it anymore,” said Carpenter. “We’ve gotten too old so we depend on you to do it. So we can ride by and enjoy yours.”