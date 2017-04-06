Masters Report 2017 – Thursday

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – Hello and welcome to the Thursday edition of the Masters Report.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson, who injured his back in an accidental fall on Wednesday, withdrew from the tournament minutes before his tee time on Thursday.

Charley Hoffman dominated the field with a first round 65 on a brutally windy day.

Masters favorites spoke about the windy conditions and their first rounds.

Aiken’s Kevin Kisner and Augusta native Larry Mize each shot two-over in the first round.

Augusta National Golf Club celebrated the legendary Arnold Palmer at the ceremonial tee shot.

And, our John Hart remembers the King.

