WILKES COUNTY (WJBF) – In Wilkes County, investigators need your help finding a missing woman.

23-year-old Brittney Hogan hasn’t been seen in 2 days.

Her family says she’s bipolar and may be driving her grandmother’s silver 2005 Chrysler Town and Country mini van.

The license plate is Georgia tag W-C-X 529.

Brittney is 5ft 8 and weighs about 160lbs.