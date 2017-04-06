Three arrests made in 2016 murder in Aiken

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Three people have been arrested in connection with a 2016 murder in Aiken County.

21-year-old Denzel D. Bates was found dead in a pickup truck on Rushton Road back in September of 2016.

An autopsy revealed that he had died of multiple gunshot wounds.

After a six month investigation, three people have been arrested.

Dawon Jacques Well was arrested and charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.

Tiffany Nicole Grimes and Johnny Renard Frazier were both arrested and charged with Accessory After the Fact of Murder.

Authorities also learned that the murder occurred on the 1200 block of George Street in Aiken.

These arrests were the result of a joint investigation between The Aiken Department of Public Safety, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, the Second Circuit Solicitor’s Office, ATF RAGE Task Force and SLED.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.

Denzel Bates murder arrests

