Aiken’s “Amp the Alley” attracts more people downtown

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken’s newest concert series brought hundreds of people downtown.

On Thursday “Amp the Alley” kicked off with a live performance in the heart of Aiken.

The event was started by several locally owned businesses who wanted to attract more people and Masters patrons downtown.

“It was great! Even the wind wasn’t an issue,” said Haley Knight, who attended the event. “Just being able to hear the live music and bring that back to the Alley was just all worth it.”

The free concerts are held every Thursday in April.

All the fun starts at 7 p.m.

On April 13 Mike Frost Band is playing, followed by Third Time Charmers on April 20.

Wrapping up the series will be The Kenny George Band on April 28.