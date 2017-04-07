Crazy weather week, so how are patrons packing for the Masters?

AUGUSTA (WJBF) — This week, we’ve had severe weather, sunshine, rain and wind, so hopefully, if you’re coming out to Augusta National Golf Club this weekend, your suitcase is full of clothing for every season.

Masters Thursday was a windy one as the wind gusts got as high as 40 miles per hour.

“It is kind of chilly, but it’s great. Just stand in the sun, block the wind and you’ll be great,” Augustan Leanne Mulherin said.

Monday, there was severe weather in the afternoon. Tuesday was beautiful. Wednesday was a rainy one with even more severe weather.

“Here in Augusta, Georgia, you can go from 0 degrees to 90 degrees in just 24 hours, so this is typical for Masters Week with all the storms,” Mulherin said.

Georgians know how the weather is here, but most out of towners don’t.

Virginia-native Mike Bufano is a pro at picking out clothes though as this is his 20th outing to the Masters.

“I woke up in Columbia, South Carolina, opened the door and almost fell over from the wind, so I knew it was going to be cold. I figured, take about 3 or 4 things with me and I’ll make the final decision after I park the car over at the Double Eagle,” Bufano said.

His father, Phil Bufano, is also a pro, wearing a South Carolina sweatshirt to the Masters Thursday.

“It was windy and cold last year, I think. Remember we froze in ’07? And then we have years where we are really, really hot,” he said.

If you haven’t learned about the Augusta weather yet, these patrons have some tips for how to pack.

“Many options. Pants, shorts, lots of golf shirts and then of course a downed vest and definitely a woolly hat,” Mike Bufano said.

“I tell them not to pack, just to buy when you get here. You really don’t need to pack. Just bring your slacks and your golf shoes and then you buy, and then you wear, then you come back the next day and you buy and wear again,” Mulherin said.

After Thursday’s high winds, just about everyone at Augusta National is hoping for better weather this weekend.