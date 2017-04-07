Dumpster Depot invests $25K to Aiken’s parkway revitalization

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – A local business is joining forces with the City of Aiken to make downtown a destination.

Dumpster Depot donated $25,000 dollars to revitalize the city’s historic medians.

Part of restoring Aiken’s parkways is making it a place that people want to hang out at.

Through public-private partnerships city leaders are hopeful it will get it done.

Exactly 100 years ago the parkway, across from the Municipal Building, was a popular spot to meet up with friends or just take a walk.

“So over the years we’ve kind of got to more of a passive area,” said Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon. “But we are taking them back.”

Dumpster Depot jumped at the opportunity to join the city’s movement of redeveloping Aiken’s unique medians.

“And also hopefully set a standard that other small businesses would follow and that is to invest in our local community.” Founder and CEO of Dumpster Depot Norman Dunagan told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

City leaders realize the underutilized park is lacking many amenities that don’t entice people to come there.

The city plans to add more lighting, seating, walkways and even a fountain.

“The parkways in Aiken are so important for connectivity to grow our city.” Mayor Osbon said.

The city’s newest partner doesn’t just want to stop there, Dumpster Depot has suggested going green.

“The city bought into that and thought that there may be some availability for us to either use recycled mulch, recycled material for benches.” Dunagan said. “Something that we could continue our conversation and education of recycling and going zero-waste.”

This pilot project is just the start.

The city hopes that this will set the tone for the rest of the parkways here in Aiken.

