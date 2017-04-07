Local businesses hurting Masters week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– The Masters has always been an important asset to the Garden’s City’s economy.

With the bad weather and Augusta National’s gates closing this week, it’s natural to assume business was on the rise.

On Monday, down town restaurants had high hopes for business during the busiest week of the year.

“Every year we kind of get a huge influx in business anyways, weekends and stuff are busy either way. Especially when it rains during Masters, everyone just kind of floods downtown,” Hannah Penrow, a waitress at Soy Noodle, said.

Owner of Luigi’s, Chuck Ballas described Masters week as “crazy busy… Crazy busy.”

Now, three days later, restaurant owners say the tradition of influx in sales Masters week may not hold steady this year.

“It hindered some people from coming out just with the crazy wind that was going on. That kind of intimidated some people. The nights when it was crazy and windy, those nights were a little slower than normal. Plus we couldn’t sit outside, so that limited us there,” Eric Kinlaw, owner of Bee’s Knees, said.

“I was able to kind of look back at the years of sales and just kind of get an idea. We’ve just kind of rolled with the punches and played it by ear this week,” Brandi Stinson, manager of Sandwich City, said.

Stinson said this week’s business had its ups and downs. She said despite the decline, breakfast sales have remained steady.

“Well, normally the trend has been a slight decline in business. However, this year it’s been kind of a roller coaster. Monday the weather kind of hurt us as far as our sales and our business,” Stinson told NewsChannel 6.

Other restaurant managers said this year’s decline in business may be because of regulars leaving town.

“Sandwich City is known for the regulars. It’s the neighborhood spot. It’s the place where people come in and they sit down and they know what we have. They know their friends are here, so a lot of our regulars are out of town,” Stinson said.

Business owners said they are excited to see the sun shining and the weekend approaching.