Local priest, government leaders respond to U.S. Syrian missile attacks

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The U.S. strike on Syria could be felt here in the Augusta area. Although he’s from India, Fr. Mathew Thomas serves as the Vicor for the local Syrian Orthodox Church, St. Mary’s. He agreed with President Donald Trump.

“I feel sad to see the destruction of this country,” said Fr. Mathew Thomas.

NewsChannel 6 sat down with Fr. Thomas after he told us he’s visited Syria a few times.

“I’m very happy at least our President is reacting to the situation there and realizing the circumstances.”

Fr. Thomas told NewsChannel 6 he met the people during his travel, those men, women and children President Trump said encountered a ‘slow and brutal death from the chemical agent.’ We caught up with South Carolina Representative Joe Wilson and Rep. Rick Allen, of Georgia, who said they are fine with the matter not coming before Congress first.

“We’ve been for years now, 3,4,5 years a response to the dictatorship in Damascus,” said Rep. Wilson, of South Carolina’s Second District. “Sadly, it really hadn’t been properly presented. The bottom line is President Trump has taken decisive action to protect the people of Syria, which then protects the people of the United States.”

“I think people around the world have been waiting for a long time to deal with this issue over there,” Rep. Allen told us.

Fr. Thomas said he traveled to Syria just as the civil unrest was starting. In 2010, he joined a delegation of North American Diocese to visit the Syrian Church Patriarch, in Damascus.

“During my visit I went to different places. Alleppo, Homs and different parts of Syria. It’s a beautiful country and beautiful people,” he recalled.



He added both Christian and Muslim people are fleeing from Syria due to the war and the President’s actions were just.

Fr. Thomas added, “It is very meaningful our President’s reaction against this kind of cruel act. It’s meaningful to not just Christians, but Muslims and everyone in that area.”