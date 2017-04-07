Masters Report 2017 – Friday

By Published: Updated:

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – Hello and welcome to the Friday edition of the Masters Report.

Rickie Fowler shot up the leaderboard with 5-under 67 on Friday. He’s in a 4-way tie with Charley Hoffman, Sergio Garcia and Thomas Pieters atop the leaderboard at 4-under par for the tournament.

Jordan Spieth is back in the mix after shooting a 69 on Friday.

Aiken’s Kevin Kisner (+5) and Larry Mize (+6) both made the cut for consecutive years. This is the first time Mize, the 1987 Masters champion, has made back-to-back cuts since 1999-2000.

Danny Willett (+7) became the first defending champion to miss the cut the following year since Mike Weir in 2004.

And, Fred Couples and Phil Mickelson are back in the mix at the Masters.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s