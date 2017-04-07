Masters Report 2017 – Friday

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – Hello and welcome to the Friday edition of the Masters Report.

Rickie Fowler shot up the leaderboard with 5-under 67 on Friday. He’s in a 4-way tie with Charley Hoffman, Sergio Garcia and Thomas Pieters atop the leaderboard at 4-under par for the tournament.

Jordan Spieth is back in the mix after shooting a 69 on Friday.

Aiken’s Kevin Kisner (+5) and Larry Mize (+6) both made the cut for consecutive years. This is the first time Mize, the 1987 Masters champion, has made back-to-back cuts since 1999-2000.

Danny Willett (+7) became the first defending champion to miss the cut the following year since Mike Weir in 2004.

And, Fred Couples and Phil Mickelson are back in the mix at the Masters.